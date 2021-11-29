Sign up
Photo 1286
Pixelated
I was wondering what to post today, then I saw the new fiveplustwo topic. Selfie was taken yesterday, pixelated just now using the link in the FivePlusTwo thread ;)
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-pixels
