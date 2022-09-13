Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1574
Going Down the Road
We took a route that completely avoided Toronto on our sisters' trip. This is just some of the scenery.
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
13th September 2022 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
clouds
,
driving
,
highway
,
going down the road
Jacqueline
ace
Great leading line!
September 18th, 2022
