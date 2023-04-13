Sign up
Photo 1784
One Subject - My iPhone - Day 13
Game time! I must say, though, that I find this sort of hidden object game difficult to play on my phone. Sometimes the objects are too small for me to find!
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
iphone
,
game
,
30-shots2023
