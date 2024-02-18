Sign up
Previous
Photo 2095
Bird Tracks
Lots of these around the feeder this morning. I have used style transfer’s wave effect for the bluish tint.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
2
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5289
photos
40
followers
53
following
573% complete
View this month »
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
Latest from all albums
979
2093
980
652
2094
981
653
2095
Tags
tracks
,
blue
,
bird
,
for2024
,
style-transfer
,
st-wave
Dave
ace
Cool
February 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A great edit
February 18th, 2024
