Leaf by spanishliz
Photo 2096

Leaf

Just a leaf in the snow, taken in colour and converted in Snapseed.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Liz Milne

Corinne C ace
Perfect for the negative space theme
February 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
Well done!
February 19th, 2024  
