Previous
Photo 2096
Leaf
Just a leaf in the snow, taken in colour and converted in Snapseed.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
leaf
,
bw
,
snapseed
,
for2024
Corinne C
ace
Perfect for the negative space theme
February 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Well done!
February 19th, 2024
