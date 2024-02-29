Sign up
Previous
Photo 2106
Bus Stop
This is for the last day of Flash of Red, and also for the Song title challenge.
Here's the Hollies version of Bus Stop:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=It75wQ0JypA
Taken in colour, converted in SnapSeed and Collageable.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
3
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
bus
,
bus stop
,
bw
,
snapseed
,
for2024
,
songtitle-104
,
collageable
Mags
ace
Great contrasty capture!
February 29th, 2024
Jessica Eby
Great one! I love that song :)
February 29th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Great contrasts here! I heard Bus Stop on the radio today!
February 29th, 2024
