Bus Stop by spanishliz
Photo 2106

Bus Stop

This is for the last day of Flash of Red, and also for the Song title challenge.

Here's the Hollies version of Bus Stop:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=It75wQ0JypA

Taken in colour, converted in SnapSeed and Collageable.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Liz Milne

Mags ace
Great contrasty capture!
February 29th, 2024  
Jessica Eby
Great one! I love that song :)
February 29th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Great contrasts here! I heard Bus Stop on the radio today!
February 29th, 2024  
