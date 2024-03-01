Previous
Blue Walking Stick by spanishliz
Blue Walking Stick

Blue being my favourite colour, I naturally got a blue walking stick when I finally conceded that I might need one occasionally.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Liz Milne

Mags ace
Great shade of blue!
March 1st, 2024  
JackieR ace
It looks light and sturdy
March 1st, 2024  
