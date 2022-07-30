Sign up
Photo 576
Education #1: Rural School Room
This is the Victoria Schoolhouse, at Ameliasburgh, Ontario part of a group of buildings preserved to represent life in the area in earlier days.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3571
photos
39
followers
54
following
157% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
1st July 2012 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
,
desk
,
blackboard
,
education
,
piano
