Education #1: Rural School Room by spanishliz
Photo 576

Education #1: Rural School Room

This is the Victoria Schoolhouse, at Ameliasburgh, Ontario part of a group of buildings preserved to represent life in the area in earlier days.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Liz Milne

