Photo 668
Rabbit #2: Big Pink and White One
A new photo of my year round Easter bunny. He’s so cheery that I leave him up most of the time.
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
bunny
,
rabbit
