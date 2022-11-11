Previous
Spain #7: Flag
Spain #7: Flag

I usually only break out this giant flag if they are doing well in the World Cup or if Fernando Alonso wins a Grand Prix 🌞
Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
