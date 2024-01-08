Sign up
Previous
Photo 940
L Is for Little Paw Prints
I’m not sure who left these.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
2
0
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
8th January 2024 9:19am
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
little
,
paw
,
print
,
l
Dawn
Cute
January 8th, 2024
Mags
Lovely paw prints.
January 8th, 2024
