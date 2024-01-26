Sign up
Previous
Photo 958
N Is for Not Picasso
Just Picasso style from Style Transfer applied to a photo I took a few weeks ago of a pickup hockey game.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Views
Comments
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Tags
sports
,
hockey
,
style-transfer
,
st-picasso
That turned out very cool! It's a work of art.
January 27th, 2024
