Previous
K Is for Knot by spanishliz
Photo 1117

K Is for Knot

This is the table in the coffee shop where my sister and I stopped today.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
306% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nice grain on the wood.
July 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise