Photo 1118
K Is for Knot (Again)
This knot is the one tied in the bag which holds my daily newspaper. Sometimes I'm patient and untie it, others I tear the bag to get the paper out.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th July 2024 8:48am
Tags
paper
,
bag
,
newspaper
,
knot
,
k
,
plastic bag
