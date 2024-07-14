Previous
L Is for Lilac Leaves by spanishliz
Photo 1128

L Is for Lilac Leaves

It looks like it rained a little bit, but I could not feel any when I was outside taking this photo.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
amyK
Nice composition
July 15th, 2024  
Mags
Very refreshing!
July 15th, 2024  
