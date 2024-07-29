Previous
O Is for Olympics by spanishliz
Photo 1143

O Is for Olympics

I snapped this of my TV as Summer McIntosh won Canada's first medal (silver) in Paris.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
313% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise