Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1143
O Is for Olympics
I snapped this of my TV as Summer McIntosh won Canada's first medal (silver) in Paris.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5952
photos
47
followers
58
following
313% complete
View this month »
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
Latest from all albums
813
814
2256
1142
1140
1143
815
1141
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th July 2024 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tv
,
television
,
silver
,
swimming
,
olympics
,
o
,
summer mcintosh
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close