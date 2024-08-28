Sign up
Previous
Photo 1173
S Is for Socks
It's my birthday today, and my niece gave me three pairs of Toronto Blue Jays socks! She knows me well :)
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
5
0
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
842
1172
2286
1170
1173
843
1171
2287
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th August 2024 1:29pm
birthday
,
socks
,
s
,
toronto blue jays
Jessica Eby
Those are great socks! Happy birthday, Liz! 🎈🎉🥳
August 28th, 2024
Carole Sandford
Happy Birthday Liz 🎉🍰🥳
August 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Happy birthday🎂
August 28th, 2024
Liz Milne
@princessicajessica
@365projectorgchristine
@carole_sandford
Thank you!
August 28th, 2024
Corinne C
Happy Birthday Liz!
August 28th, 2024
