S Is for Socks by spanishliz
Photo 1173

S Is for Socks

It's my birthday today, and my niece gave me three pairs of Toronto Blue Jays socks! She knows me well :)
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
@spanishliz
Jessica Eby ace
Those are great socks! Happy birthday, Liz! 🎈🎉🥳
August 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Happy Birthday Liz 🎉🍰🥳
August 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Happy birthday🎂
August 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Happy Birthday Liz!
August 28th, 2024  
