Bear by spanishliz
238 / 365

Bear

He is sitting beside Santa’s area in the mall.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
It's a big bear!
December 20th, 2022  
