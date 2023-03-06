Previous
Classes Are Done for the Day by spanishliz
309 / 365

Classes Are Done for the Day

My sister drove me to Kingston (Ontario) today for my annual eye appointment and when we were on our way out of downtown the streets seemed to fill up with Queens University students. I snapped this with my phone as we drove by.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details

