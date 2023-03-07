Previous
Grey Building Grey Sky by spanishliz
310 / 365

Grey Building Grey Sky

This is another from the day trip to Kingston yesterday. The sky was blue with a few clouds most of the time but looks rather grey in this photo.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
