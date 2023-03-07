Sign up
Grey Building Grey Sky
This is another from the day trip to Kingston yesterday. The sky was blue with a few clouds most of the time but looks rather grey in this photo.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th March 2023 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
building
,
kingston
