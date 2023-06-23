Previous
Blooms on Pretty Tree by spanishliz
Blooms on Pretty Tree

Here’s a closer view of the blooms on yesterday’s tree.
23rd June 2023

Liz Milne

Carole Sandford ace
This is really pretty!
June 23rd, 2023  
