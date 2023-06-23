Sign up
Previous
Photo 417
Blooms on Pretty Tree
Here’s a closer view of the blooms on yesterday’s tree.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4548
photos
40
followers
56
following
114% complete
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
1854
416
740
443
84
417
1855
741
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd June 2023 3:50pm
Tags
tree
,
blooms
Carole Sandford
ace
This is really pretty!
June 23rd, 2023
