Previous
Photo 424
Morning Visitor
I had no sooner put out the seeds than this little chickadee appeared.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th June 2023 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
seeds
,
chickadee
,
30-days-wild23
