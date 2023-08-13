Sign up
Photo 468
Cake and Ice Cream
This was at my sister’s house yesterday 😎
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
Comments
Album
iPhone Fun
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
12th August 2023 7:50pm
Tags
cake
icecream
Mags
So nice!
August 13th, 2023
