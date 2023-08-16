Previous
Blue Jay by spanishliz
Photo 471

Blue Jay

Visiting and looking for peanuts.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh my how awesome
August 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
August 16th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely bird!
August 16th, 2023  
