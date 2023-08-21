Sign up
Thistle with Bee
The thistles are past their prime, but the bees are still enjoying them.
21st Aug 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
bee
,
thistle
