Photo 759
Peanut Time
He ate some seeds too, but it's really peanuts that are wanted.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd June 2024 5:07pm
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
Corinne C
ace
Lol, too cute
June 3rd, 2024
