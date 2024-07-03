Previous
Another Selfie? by spanishliz
Photo 789

Another Selfie?

My sister suggested I might enjoy using PicTapGo for photos, so I've been playing with it a bit. This is, I think, "essential black & white" and "Old Skool".
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
216% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise