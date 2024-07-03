Sign up
Photo 789
Another Selfie?
My sister suggested I might enjoy using PicTapGo for photos, so I've been playing with it a bit. This is, I think, "essential black & white" and "Old Skool".
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
black and white
bw
selfie
pictapgo
