Previous
Photo 787
Canada Day Fireworks
Just came in from watching the display. I only have to go to the end of my street 😻
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5837
photos
46
followers
57
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st July 2024 10:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fireworks
amyK
ace
Nice fireworks capture
July 2nd, 2024
