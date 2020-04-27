Sign up
World Tapir Day
Back to that same trip to the Toronto Zoo for the only photo of a tapir that I seem to have taken.
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
zoo
,
tapir
