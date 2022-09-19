Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 993
Talk Like a Pirate Day
This is my Mum, having a bit of fun posing in the costume she wore for a Halloween party at her retirement home, quite a few years ago now. She was always game for a bit of fun, even when she was nearly 90.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3843
photos
44
followers
58
following
272% complete
View this month »
986
987
988
989
990
991
992
993
Latest from all albums
157
634
158
1588
635
636
1589
159
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
3rd November 2008 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pirate
,
halloween
,
costume
Corinne C
ace
She was a nice pirate. A very sweet memory
September 29th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Love her costume and what a great memory!
September 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close