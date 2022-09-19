Previous
Next
Talk Like a Pirate Day by spanishliz
Photo 993

Talk Like a Pirate Day

This is my Mum, having a bit of fun posing in the costume she wore for a Halloween party at her retirement home, quite a few years ago now. She was always game for a bit of fun, even when she was nearly 90.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
She was a nice pirate. A very sweet memory
September 29th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Love her costume and what a great memory!
September 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise