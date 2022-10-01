Sign up
Photo 995
World Postcard Day
I have several albums full of postcards mostly from when I was an active participant in Postcrossing. It became a bit too expensive after awhile.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
