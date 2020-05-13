Previous
Feeding the chicks by stevejacob
4 / 365

Feeding the chicks

I'm just happy to spend hours watching the adult Great Crested Grebes diving for fish and feeding the young but they always seem to catch fish that are too big.
Somehow, the young nearly always seem to manage though
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details

