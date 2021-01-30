Sign up
40 / 365
Sociable
They can get on together when they want too
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
1
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
garden
,
goldfinch
