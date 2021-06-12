Previous
I was here first by stevejacob
76 / 365

I was here first

I don't know why they were contesting ownership as there were plenty of other spaces on the feeders
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a lovely capture
June 12th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
ohhh......territorial...
June 12th, 2021  
