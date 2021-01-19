Sign up
Photo 725
Covered bridge
down by the river
a pic from the archive today.
not many "authentic" covered bridges left.
this shoddy one was moved to a location near the river. It's located on a walking path of one of our nature trails.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
725
photos
6
followers
8
following
198% complete
7
365 year Two
NIKON D60
7th May 2018 2:33pm
Public
bridge
,
park
,
outdoors
,
walking
,
path
,
covered
