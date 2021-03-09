Sign up
Photo 762
after the snowmelt
pine cones from the Spruce trees
the remaining snow melted today...
today is in the 60's and i suspect
a strong case of "Spring fever"
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
0
0
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
turning 60 this year.. enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would be a good time...
762
photos
7
followers
8
following
208% complete
755
756
757
758
759
760
761
762
Views
9
Album
365 year Two
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
9th March 2021 9:52am
Tags
nature
,
pine
,
trees
,
outdoors
,
cones
