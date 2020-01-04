Previous
Next
white out! by summerfield
Photo 2513

white out!

i woke up this morning to a total white out with large snow flakes hammering the window. well, not really hammering, just clinging to the window and before i would have a chance to shoot, the wind would blow them away. by mid-day though, all that white stuff is gone and the scenery was back to the dreary bare brown tree branches.

the 52-week challenge this week is landscape. i chose the portrait orientation so i could include the view starting from the vicinity immediately in front of the apartment building and then up to the downtown toronto skyline. and also because i didn't like the idea of that dark box of a building which takes away from the view so much when photographed in the landscape orientation; at least this way it is less distracting.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
688% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

☠northy ace
I like what you’ve done with this!
January 5th, 2020  
katy ace
ACES!!! a beautiful wintery scene! Almost a Currier and IVes and definitely a FAV
January 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise