white out!

i woke up this morning to a total white out with large snow flakes hammering the window. well, not really hammering, just clinging to the window and before i would have a chance to shoot, the wind would blow them away. by mid-day though, all that white stuff is gone and the scenery was back to the dreary bare brown tree branches.



the 52-week challenge this week is landscape. i chose the portrait orientation so i could include the view starting from the vicinity immediately in front of the apartment building and then up to the downtown toronto skyline. and also because i didn't like the idea of that dark box of a building which takes away from the view so much when photographed in the landscape orientation; at least this way it is less distracting.