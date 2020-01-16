time's flying

on a hot air balloon, no less. and yes, little blue insisted on making an appearance because the composite challenge's theme is "time". so even though i am cramped for time (it's laundry night and i haven't had dinner, except for a bottle of boost and i have to wake up early tomorrow) i had to make this composite. rather crude but little blue there is not complaining. i suppose i'd be called upon to improve on this. however, i just might do a little blue mini-series.



composite of 3 images - the skyline and little blue are my photos; the balloon is grabbed from google images, with thanks.



p.s. i'll have the reveal of yesterday's image tomorrow. :-P