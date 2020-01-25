Sign up
Photo 2533
come on, honey, turn me on
back to the guessing game, we are!
obviously for the macro-guess challenge.
it's a grand slam for this little mystery thing: i'm tagging this also for the EOTB challenge, the six-word challenge and the song title challenge. i'm not being greedy, just supporting the challenges and to inspire you guys. :-P
here's nora jones singing "turn me on".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vfX2_ZHlQoM
actually, i fell asleep listening to this.
25th January 2020
Diana
ace
a switch or a regulator?
January 26th, 2020
kali
ace
ukulele tuning peg :P
January 26th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Looks like a bongo drum however I highly doubt that it is
January 26th, 2020
