waning or waxing? by summerfield
Photo 2571

waning or waxing?

for week 10 of the 52-week challenge, the challenge is to photograph egg/s. i've previously done this in high key (see https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2017-04-04 ). this very simple set up would have you believe that it is an easy one but i say, no! because that egg just won't sit right or else it falls off. this one did three times and it made me nervous else i'd end up cleaning eggy mess. i tried to use a hard boiled egg once but it just wouldn't stay put as it was too heavy for the forks.

here's an idea! why don't i do eggs for the week? nah, i would need to buy a carton and i don't like having too many eggs in the fridge as i rarely eat them.

-o0o-
check it out the new artist challenge: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43246/new-artist-challenge-tessa-traeger

2nd March 2020

summerfield

