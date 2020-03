thank goodness for the mundane challenge! or i wouldn't have a post again. the subject of the challenge is soap. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43284/new-mundane-challenge-soap i must admit, i don't keep nor use any kind of bar soap but as i was at the dollar store to get some face towels i thought i'd get a couple for the challenge.a long time ago when i started my very first job, i spoiled myself with yardley lavender soap. it's fragrance reminded me of old times when treats like this was a treasure much like chocolate. i remember my then beau would sniff my arm and gush at the smell of yardley soap on the skin and my hair smelling of heral essence shampoo.then i grew up!-o0o-please also check the current artist challenge https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43246/new-artist-challenge-tessa-traeger