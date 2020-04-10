vermeer parody

vermeer is my victim this time. bet @grammyn won't find bob again. i'm glad these people aren't panic buying toilet paper. (DD, i couldn't stop!)
i wonder what they use in lieu of toilet paper during these times. i think vermeer was a 17th century man. must find out. i read somewhere they had some sort of condom-like contraption so women don't get pregnant. surely then they must have had toilet paper then!
is it really only day 25 of the beginning? i wonder if we are all still going to be sane and slender when this ends in (what they say) 18 months. it is rather strange and this thought occured to me this afternoon when i ventured out to take a walk along the don mills. i passed by a convenience store and bought a lottery ticket, just something to do. walking back home (on an incline, i never knew that road going to my building has that steep of an incline, darn it!) i thought, what if i won the jackpot? i couldn't do anything with it -- can't travel, can't go shopping. maybe buy a private jet so i can just scoot when the lockdown's over? buy real estate and just hop mansion to mansion when i get bored? would i want an entirely ikea work room? but wait a minute! if i'm a millionaire why am i thinking of working. ah, maybe i'll help the economy and hire some people to do things for me, because by then, i probably won't be able to haul my sorry ass around. god, i feel big as a house! i should stop eating!