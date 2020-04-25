Previous
it's easier to find now by summerfield
Photo 2625

it's easier to find now

but if you want to stock up on it, be prepared for several trips as stores set a limit. in the beginning, it was per person, so a seven-member family could go in and purchase seven pack of toilet paper. that didn't improve the situation so they restricted it to one or two per household.

i must say after more than 20 days of this toilet paper shots, it has become rather boring, because, let's face it, it's toilet paper. there's nothing exciting about it, no matter what. and people's panic buying is just plain ridiculous. and those who tried to hoard in order to pass it on to unfortunate individuals for a profit, may you grow a boil in your seat for your greediness.

i went on to ipiccy.com to find some cool effects that is not available in ribbet and found this cool frame and that sparked the idea. not original but what the hey! i saw on facebook a posting of a mock ad to the effect that the person was willing to part with his ranch for a pack of toilet paper. as i said, not an original idea but there you have it.

i'm looking for more entries for the current tag challenge which methinks ends next week. please join in with your entries! https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43387/this-is-tag-challenge-168
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

summerfield

Kathy A ace
I haven’t been to a supermarket for a few weeks but I went yesterday and was very surprised to see a mountain of toilet paper to be had.
April 26th, 2020  
