the prompt/challenge for week 34 of the 52-week challenge was to take a photo inspired by the word 'mask'.



it occurred to me that i can also combine the shot for the album cover challenge. so...



band/artist: MENISCUS

album title: it is the same half



Meniscus is a curve in the upper surface of liquid contained in an object.



Half of the American people have never read a newspaper. Half never voted for President. One hopes it is the same half. - Gore Vidal



thank you for your wonderful responses to last night's "fire alarm" post. i am a member of the office's joint health and safety committee so i am always mindful and as such have been trained for eventualities such as fire in the building. fire alarms are almost always triggered accidentally, especially in office buildings. when living in a high rise, one must be mindful of where the exit stairwells are (that reminds me, i need to ask the management of this building where is the alternate floor cross-overs). at night, i always have a bucket full of water in my bathtub, and my towels and bedsheets are handy in the event i have to seal my front door should there be smoke or fire outside my unit. also, i have a king size bedsheet that i have designated as my "parachute", i.e., if i need to have to leave via my balcony, down another floor. no, i'm not going to actually use it as a parachute, but to tie it around the railing and then slide down to a couple of floors below. it would be a pity if the fire would be in that part of the building. i wondered the other night how high the ambulances' ladders can reach. probably not up to the 22nd floor. morbid thoughts, but if you live in a high rise, you must think of these contingencies. frankly, i may not be able to remember them and just jump out the window in a panic. must remember to wear nice underwear.