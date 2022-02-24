stringing along

for the last thursday lines of flash of red. i thought i'd be forced to divagate once again from my thursday theme. then the violin called me from the corner "what about me!" this is a composite of two photographs with two different points of focus to get to this image.



this is also for week 8 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge is to capture an image with strong leading lines but not train tracks, roads or paths. the four strings leading from the fingerboard on to the neck then to the pegbox and the scroll i think satisfy the challenge.



itiofd, i cloned out the shadow as it distracted from the image; the more i upped the contrast, the starker it got. so i got rid of it.