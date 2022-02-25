it's a heart shape

nothing but a heart shape!



i posted something similar during flash of red 2019 and 2020. i forgot about it last year, but it's making a comeback this year and i think i shall make this a yearly tradition, of course, for as long as this pair of cup and saucer are in existence.



two cameras died on me this week. both canon 60D's. i checked the batteries, and they're all charged properly. the older one comes to life after a few days and that's what i used for this. after a third shot, it just shut and won't switch on again. the newer one just plain shut and will need to bring it to the shop tomorrow. if the repair cost is unreasonable, i.e., more than i paid for it, i will ditch it and just buy a brand new camera. too bad because i just bought a new lens for it last month, remember? the older one i can understand as it has exceeded its shutter actuation by 50K. but the new one is a conundrum because it hasn't even reached 30K shots yet.



the world is in chaos and my concern is my broken cameras. does that make me a bad person?