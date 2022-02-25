Previous
it's a heart shape by summerfield
Photo 3287

it's a heart shape

nothing but a heart shape!

i posted something similar during flash of red 2019 and 2020. i forgot about it last year, but it's making a comeback this year and i think i shall make this a yearly tradition, of course, for as long as this pair of cup and saucer are in existence.

two cameras died on me this week. both canon 60D's. i checked the batteries, and they're all charged properly. the older one comes to life after a few days and that's what i used for this. after a third shot, it just shut and won't switch on again. the newer one just plain shut and will need to bring it to the shop tomorrow. if the repair cost is unreasonable, i.e., more than i paid for it, i will ditch it and just buy a brand new camera. too bad because i just bought a new lens for it last month, remember? the older one i can understand as it has exceeded its shutter actuation by 50K. but the new one is a conundrum because it hasn't even reached 30K shots yet.

the world is in chaos and my concern is my broken cameras. does that make me a bad person?
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

summerfield

Corinne C ace
Beautiful what a creative way to use light and shadow!
February 26th, 2022  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great lighting
February 26th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic lighting, presentation
February 26th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
I love your heart image. You are not a bad person, we can’t fix the problem so to keep from feeling hopeless we just live our life as best we can. Certainly we pray and feel so bad for the Ukrainians, we just do what we can.
February 26th, 2022  
joeyM ace
Sweet capture ❤️
February 26th, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nicely lit shot. Love the heart.
February 26th, 2022  
