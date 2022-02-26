Previous
what's a girl's best friend? by summerfield
what's a girl's best friend?

many say 'diamonds'; i say pearls.

when february started, this was my planned flash of red. but then i got sidetracked and then i completely forgot. but since december, for some reason i don't understand, henri russel would always come to mind. henri was a 365er, and one of my friends here, who succumbed to cancer two years ago. this brooch i discovered among my things around that time and posted a photo in tribute to henri. she was a very elegant and classy lady, from what i discerned from her photographs. i thought she had some resemblance to elizabeth taylor. every time i see this brooch which i keep in a special box in my closet, i think of henri and her natural elegance and beauty. i regret that i have not met her. henri, wherever you are, this, again, is for you!

when she started her project, she followed mine and one day i posted a photo on which i employed selective coloring. she liked it and asked me how to do it, so i gave her a step-by-step instructions (ribbet and picmonkey were then called picnik before the owners went their separate ways). the next day, she posted a photo of her mobile phone using selective colouring. i fav'd that photo, but unfortunately since her album had been deleted, the photo no longer displays in my favourites.

i debated against showing the red but in the end i chose to have three flashes of red in this month's album. you will agree with me that leaving the brooch in black and white would not have worked anyway. 😜
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
katy ace
FAV A stunning photo for sure and I remember Henri too. She had a certain elegance about her kind of like LAW does
February 27th, 2022  
summerfield ace
@grammyn - yes! they probably share the same long ago ancestors!
February 27th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful composition and the light on the pearls is beautiful. A moving story too.
February 27th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Three flashes works for you, since you are a special flashy, cheerful 365er. Aces, to borrow your term.
February 27th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
This is such a beautiful photo and such a lovely tribute to Henri
February 27th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I do like this - you are obviously very good at photographing jewellery! It its a great one for "flash of red"!
February 27th, 2022  
