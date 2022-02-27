the snitch

last of the bokeh series for flash of red sunday.



i collect charms but i like those that pertain to my hobbies, like reading, writing, photography, and lately painting, or something about my profession or work. someone gave me this bracelet last Christmas and i was perplexed when i saw the broom, the owl, the witch's hat and the book. i thought "did they know i'm a witch?" 🥴 but i didn't get the little golden orb or the wings and the other charms. until today when my niece saw it and asked me "oh, you like harry potter now?" she's a harry potter nuts so she started to explain to me what the charms meant. so i'm back to wearing my fengshui bracelet. but before ditching this i decided i'd shoot it first, although i must admit i like that snitch thing but i forgot what it does. not about to see the movie or read the books. no offence to you harry potter-heads.



yesterday i went to the camera store and looked at used and new canon cameras. after looking at two used canon 80D's and a new canon 90D, i decided on a slightly used 80D that also came with a sigma macro lens. i will pick it up on tuesday before going to the dentist then i can test it as the dental clinic is near the water. if i don't like it i have the option to get the new 90D. i got a good discount as their records show i bought from them four cameras and other gears.



shopping though is very different from pre-covid. at the store you cannot browse anymore and they prefer you call ahead for an appointment. i told the guy manning the entrance that i will just go to the competition which was at the next corner. i was ushered in chop-chop!