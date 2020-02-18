with flowers this time

it's not much of an improvement over that accident from last year's but i just wanted to know if i could do it again. as it was, i couldn't get the right angle and had to waste a few shots. when i got it, i knew it was very similar to last year's so what to do? grab a stem from the flower arrangement and voilà!this is also my entry for week 7 of the 52-week challenge where the prompt is appropriately "love" (week 7 being from 8 february to 14th). obviously i am late as i was sick as a dog during that week.i went to work today, amidst the tail end of a snow storm. thankfully, there was not a lot of wind and it wasn't very cold, in fact the temp was in the plus numbers and by noon, the sun was happily bursting forth you'd wonder where the snow came from. by mid-afternoon, however, i had a terrible headache and since i've updated all my work (god, i'm good) in the few hours i was there -- i worked non-stop but i took my full lunch hour. hope i'll be better by tomorrow.-o0o-new macro challenge - NUTS! the edible and eatable kind of nuts.