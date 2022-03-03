reflection of peace

itiofd, i've done this before, but this week at 52 frames the challenge is 'reflection'. can't do any landscape reflection and even the creek near where i live is so ho-hum and bleh it's not photo-worthy. so i decided to go for what i know how to do well. i should have positioned it better as i think the angle is a bit off, or mayhap it's just my ocd.



i was looking around the building grounds for any signs of daffodils as today is st. david's day for the welsh people, but there was none to be found. i play pass the pigs with five of the ladies here and today they had welsh cakes to honour the occasion.