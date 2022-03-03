Previous
reflection of peace by summerfield
Photo 3293

reflection of peace

itiofd, i've done this before, but this week at 52 frames the challenge is 'reflection'. can't do any landscape reflection and even the creek near where i live is so ho-hum and bleh it's not photo-worthy. so i decided to go for what i know how to do well. i should have positioned it better as i think the angle is a bit off, or mayhap it's just my ocd.

i was looking around the building grounds for any signs of daffodils as today is st. david's day for the welsh people, but there was none to be found. i play pass the pigs with five of the ladies here and today they had welsh cakes to honour the occasion.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

summerfield

Bill ace
Any time I see reflections in sunglasses it reminds me of the classic movie Cool Hand Luke.
March 4th, 2022  
